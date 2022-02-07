Recover from Plasma Donation with an Iron-Rich Snack

(Family Features) Helping members of your community can be easy when you donate plasma, which is the fluid component of human blood that supports essential bodily functions like red blood cells and white blood cells.

Since plasma is replaced in the body within about 24 hours, it can be donated twice per week. With a donation that takes 1-3 hours, you can make a lasting impact by providing lifesaving medicine for people affected by a variety of conditions.

Iron-rich foods can be helpful to eat before and after donating plasma, which is why chef Nate Appleman created recipes like Pistachio Crisps with Sumac and Black Pepper. After his son Oliver’s diagnosis with Kawasaki Disease – an inflammation of the blood vessels that causes large vessels to form on coronary arteries – Appleman made it his mission to create awareness of Kawasaki Disease and for the critical need for plasma donations that many people with the disease rely on for treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a serious shortage of plasma donors, which is why Appleman partnered with Abbott to bring awareness to the need for plasma.

Find more information about donating plasma at bethe1donor.abbott.

Pistachio Crisps with Sumac and Black Pepper

Recipe courtesy of chef Nate Appleman on behalf of Abbott

Yield: 60 crisps

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar, plus additional for pressing crisps, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup soft butter

1 egg, separated

3 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup pistachios, finely chopped

sumac

black pepper

Heat oven to 375 F. Sift flour, sugar and salt into bowl. Using fork, thoroughly mix in butter, egg yolk, milk and vanilla. Form into walnut-sized balls. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Using bottom of greased glass dipped in sugar, press balls to 1/16-inch thick. Brush with slightly beaten egg white. Sprinkle with pistachios, sumac and black pepper. Bake 8-10 minutes.



SOURCE:

Abbott