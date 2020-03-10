NBX WaterShedsun
Recovery: It Takes More Than Just a Pill

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO –National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the local community.

This spring, NAMI Wood County is hosting their Mental Health Conference Series. This conference series provides opportunities to further educate oneself on the topic of mental illness. This program is for mental health professionals, family members, individuals living with mental illness, and community members. This year, we will be discussing different treatment modalities including medication, therapy, and aftercare. There is a cost associated with this program, which will cover meals and materials for the day. It will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at BGSU Levis Commons at 9:00a.m.-4:30p.m. Spots are limited so register at www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626.

