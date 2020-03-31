Recycle Plastic Caps for Pack #372 Community Project

from Eric Trout, Cut Scout Leader Pack #372

What to Recycle or not to Recycle?

As of March, 2020 the NB Recycling Center is CLOSED due to COVID-19

A lot of community members of North Baltimore pull up to the recycling center south of the Village Park on Saturday mornings. Some get out of their cars while others wait for someone to help them get their recyclings out of their car. There are a half dozen dedicated men that run the recycling center every week. They take almost everything for recycling, almost everything.

Cub Scout Pack #372 has helped them out numerous times throughout the year and the boys and girls of our pack always enjoy helping sort the cans, bottles and magazines into the different bins.

This last time that a few of us were up there we learned something new. There is one item that many recycling centers will not accept, PLASTIC CAPS. Many of you probably didn’t know that. The helpers at the recycling center normally take any of the caps off of the bottles and containers before they sort them. The plastic cap is something that gets tossed in a separate bag to go to the landfill or if someone else needs them they are set aside.

Well it has been brought to my attention through one of the village’s recyclers that there is an organization that will take plastic caps and turn them into benches, trash receptacles, planters, picnic tables, etc. This organization is Green Tree Plastics located in Evansville, Indiana. Cub Scout Pack #372, boys and girls, have put it to a vote and they want to start collecting caps to keep them out of the landfill and make something useful.

Currently, I think the pack is leaning towards a bench or a trash receptacle that could be given back to the community. Below is the amount of caps that we need to collect to transport to Evansville:

6 feet long bench with back – 200 lbs caps

Trash Receptacle – 250 lbs caps

There is a fee associated with the manufacturing of each bench, but our concern right now is collecting the significant amount of caps needed. We will be setting up locations around town for you to drop off the caps, but for now continue to take them to the recycling center on Saturday mornings and the pack will get them from them. We will keep you updated on our collection and future drop points set up.

If you are interested in seeing what Green Tree Plastics can do, check out their website: https://www.greentreeplastics.com/

No Metal TRASH……………ANY

drink bottles

prescription bottles

ALL food containers

Cardboard Liners

plastic Ziplock typebags soap pumps

trigger sprayers lotion pumps

ALL fast food drinklids grocerybags

Plastic thatis not a capor

lid, plastic pieces and

parts

Caps or lids with (1) (3)

(6) or(7) recycle

number

Human or Animal Medical

Supplies

K-Cups and Straws

METAL…………….ANY PAPER……………ANY