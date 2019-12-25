Recycling Center Open Saturday

Internet Iceberg – Cable Shark
The North Baltimore Recycling Center will be open as usual on Saturday December 28th., 9 am to noon.  
 
We would like to thank those who have been saving  their plastic caps for the different youth groups  for their bench projects, thanks to your efforts one of the  Weston Club Scout Dens was able to do a second bench.  They have asked that I pass on a Big Thank You !
 
  Please keep saving them, we have another group who is working on the project with the Toledo  Zoo.   
 
Just a small request: Please DO NOT bring  your Christmas wrapping paper, sorry we cannot process it. 
 
Thank You  for Recycling , keeping our resources being used, and not wasted. 

