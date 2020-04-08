Red Cross Realigns Region

Realignment allows Red Cross to provide services efficiently, align with Blood Services

CLEVELAND, April 8, 2020 — On April 6, the American Red Cross announced that its Northeast Ohio Region will now be known as the Northern Ohio Region, following a national territorial realignment. The new region will continue to be headquartered at 3747 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

The realignment initiative will align Biomedical and Humanitarian Services geographies across the country to truly embrace the organization’s One Red Cross strategy.

As part of the new territorial realignment structure, the Red Cross will transition from 263 to 235 chapters and from 58 to 50 regions nationally. The new Northern Ohio Region will expand from 22 counties to 31 counties and will represent more than 5.3 million residents. While the new region will maintain a five-chapter structure, the geographic boundaries of the chapters, along with some chapter names, will change to better align people and resources to meet the needs of local communities and to ensure a chapter’s capacity to support blood collection.

“The American Red Cross is excited to announce the formation of the new Northern Ohio Region. This new territorial realignment is not a downsizing, but a structural adjustment to better serve our critical mission and represent our local communities,” stated Mike Parks, Regional CEO of the Northern Ohio Region. “Whether you are living in a county that is now joining our region or you are in a county that is merging with another chapter, I want to assure you that—as it was in the past and will continue to be in the future—the Red Cross will always be present and ready to serve your community. When disasters occur, the Red Cross will be there.”

The Northern Ohio Region will be comprised of the following communities:

American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio: Representing Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties. The newly formed chapter will be headquartered in Cleveland (3747 Euclid Avenue) and Regional CEO Mike Parks will serve as the Chapter Executive Director.

For more information on the Northern Ohio Region, visit redcross.org/NOH.

You may also learn more by visiting the regional blog at NOHredcross.org and by following the Northern Ohio Region on Facebook at Facebook.com/NOHRedCross, on Twitter at @RedCrossNOH, on Instagram at @NOHRedCross and on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/in/NOHRedCross.

About the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio:

The Northern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross serves 31 counties and their more than 5.3 million residents by preventing, preparing for and responding to emergencies 24 hours per day, seven days a week. The Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit us at redcross.org/NOH, or visit us on Facebook.com/NOHRedCross, on Twitter at @RedCrossNOH, on Instagram at @NOHRedCross, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/NOHredcross or by subscribing to our blog at NOHredcross.org