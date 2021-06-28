Redefine Your Family Vacation

(Family Features) As families across America return to traveling this summer, many are craving a mix of city energy and outdoor adventure. A destination like Reno, Nevada’s second largest city, is lively but more low-key than Las Vegas with fun opportunities for the whole family. Located just 45 minutes from Reno, Lake Tahoe is known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation, creating a perfect getaway for those craving adventure and city life in close proximity.

Flights to Reno from more than two dozen airport hubs across the country – including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and New York – make getting there easy.

“We look forward to providing passengers with a great first and last impression of our region,” said Brian Kulpin, chief public affairs officer for Reno-Tahoe International Airport. “Our airport is user-friendly, very clean and safe and you can see ski runs in the nearby Sierras as you land.”

Consider these attractions when visiting the Reno-Lake Tahoe area:

Reno

Geared toward families, Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum features hands-on interactive exhibits covering art, science, technology, history and more. Near the museum, the Midtown District serves up bubble teas, artisan baked goods, wood-fire pizza, international foods, unique retailers and more than 80 murals.

In downtown Reno, families can browse the Riverwalk shops along the Truckee River, grab a meal from food trucks or swim in the river at Wingfield Park. You can visit The Midway and Arcade in Circus Circus casino for dozens of carnival and super-size video games. Nearby, BaseCamp at Whitney Peak Hotel sports the world’s tallest artificial climbing wall and other bouldering activities.

The city’s Triple-A baseball team, the Reno Aces, play at Greater Nevada Field. Baseball-themed Bugsy’s Sports Bar & Grill , open on game days, overlooks the field and welcomes families with more than two dozen big-screen televisions.

The pool at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino mixes an enormous main pool, an infinity pool, a children’s splash area and fire pits. The circular indoor pool at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa features glass walls and a tropical waterfall. At Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, the upper and lower pools are geothermally heated.

Lake Tahoe

A pet-friendly, three-quarter mile outing open to all skill levels, Eagle Rock Hiking Trail loops near Homewood, California, on the west shore of the lake. On the north shore, Granlibakken Resort features Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks where tree platforms are joined by zip lines with courses ranging from beginner to advanced.

Also on the north shore, Wild Society rents clear kayaks that reveal the lake’s crystalline depths. At Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows resort, you can take the aerial tram to High Camp, elevation 8,200 feet, for mountain bike tours, guided hikes, roller skating, geocaching and more.

On the east shore, Sand Harbor includes a picnic area and acres of sandy beach. Just five minutes south, historic Thunderbird Lodge, a 1930s estate that once housed a private zoo, offers tours and other experiences.

On the south shore, families can hit the mountain top for zip lines, rope courses, coaster rides, hiking trails and stunning views at Heavenly ski resort’s Epic Discovery playground. Additionally, Taylor Creek Visitor Center incorporates stroller-friendly trails, marshland wildlife and views of the creek through underwater windows.

“Lake Tahoe is a dream location for outdoor adventure,” said Andy Chapman, president, Regional Air Service Corporation. “Families will find fun and excitement around every corner while they make new memories together.”

Learn more and start planning your getaway at renoairport.com.

(Photos courtesy of Reno Tahoe USA)

