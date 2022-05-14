North Baltimore, Ohio

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage

May 14-15 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on Saturday May 14 from 9AM-5PM & Sunday, May 15 from 10AM-4PM for a Demonstration Day featuring reenactors portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County. Experience Military, Political Growth, Settlers, Natives, Suttlers, Music and Home Life Activities. See well known characters of the days gone by and much more.

Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Food trucks will be onsite for the event.

Co-Sponsored by the Wood County Museum and the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor.

Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

For more information or to register as a participant/reenactor, please contact: Frank Butwin, 419-270-0622, fb21@wcnet.org