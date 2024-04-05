Refresh Spring Menus with Sweet and Savory Favorites

(Family Features) Whether your favorite springtime meals take you to the patio or have you throwing open the windows to let fresh air in, enjoying the sunshine and warmth with sweet and savory dishes is a perfect way to celebrate the season. Better yet – bring loved ones together with recipes that are as easy to make as they are delicious for refreshing taste without the hassle.

The uplifting aroma and flavor of Envy Apples offer an invitation to savor small moments around the table, especially when used in simple favorites like muffins, sandwiches, pizza or pies for delicious dishes all day long. Celebrating spring can start with this ultimate apple experience, allowing you to introduce loved ones to new ways to rethink weekly staples.

Wake up with breakfast or brunch on the patio, highlighted by Apple and Date Muffins you can prepare fresh or bake ahead of time then reheat for an easy, breezy morning. Spring often means outdoor activities which require a recharge at lunch like these Apple, Bacon and Brie Cheese Toasties featuring the perfect pairing of sweet with savory.

Wind down the day with Stilton Cheese Pizza, an ultimate family favorite and shareable solution. Finally, cap off the excitement of warming weather and time outdoors with a slice of Classic Apple Lattice Tart served with a scoop of ice cream or custard.

These recipes and more start with the craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples – a leading apple variety – that provide balanced sweetness with flesh that remains whiter longer, even after cutting, so your favorite meals look as delicious as they taste.

Servings: 8-10

2-3 sheets puff pastry dough

5 Envy Apples

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar

ice cream, custard or cream, for serving (optional)

Preheat oven to 365 F. Use two sheets semi-thawed pastry to line fluted tart pan approximately 10 inches, pressing and trimming neatly to fit; chill 15 minutes. Peel, core and thinly slice apples into large bowl; sprinkle with sugar, lemon zest and cornstarch then toss well to evenly coat. Arrange apple slices in pastry-lined tart pan, laying flat. Beat egg with milk. Brush egg wash around pastry rim. Cut 1/2-inch strips from remaining pastry sheet and make lattice pattern over apples, crimping edges once lattice is completed. Brush tart with egg wash and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake 35-40 minutes, or until pastry is golden. Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with ice cream, custard or cream, if desired.

Servings: 12

2 Envy Apples

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 cup flour

1 cup bran flakes

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped dates

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup milk

butter or powdered sugar, for serving (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 F and line muffin pan with cupcake papers. Peel and core apples and dice finely; toss with maple syrup. In large bowl, combine flour, bran flakes, brown sugar, dates, pumpkin pie spice and baking powder; mix well. In separate bowl, whisk melted butter, egg and milk. Add half maple-apple mixture to dry ingredients. Pour wet ingredients into dry and fold together until mixed. Spoon evenly into muffin tin cupcake papers. Add 1 teaspoon remaining maple-apple mixture to top of each muffin. Bake 20-25 minutes until muffin mix is set and apple topping is golden. Allow muffins to cool 5 minutes before removing from tin. Serve with butter or dust with powdered sugar, if desired.

Yield: 1 pizza

1 tablespoon pizza sauce

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

1 storebought pizza crust

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, divided

1/3 cup stilton cheese, divided

1 Envy Apple

4 slices prosciutto

fresh arugula leaves, for garnish

fresh basil, for garnish

toasted walnuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 450 F. Combine pizza sauce and sweet chili sauce. Spread sauce over pizza crust. Sprinkle with half of the mozzarella cheese and half of the stilton cheese. Cut apple in half then core and slice into thin wedges. Arrange apple over cheese then top with remaining cheese. Cook pizza 7-10 minutes until pale golden and starting to bubble. Add prosciutto and cook 2-3 minutes until golden and bubbling. Serve with fresh arugula and basil. Sprinkle with toasted walnuts, if desired.

Servings: 2

1 tablespoon butter

4 slices sourdough bread

1 teaspoon honey mustard, plus additional for serving (optional)

4 slices cooked bacon

1 Envy Apple, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1 3/4 ounces brie cheese, sliced

side salad, for serving (optional)

Butter one side of each bread slice. Lay out two slices bread, buttered sides down. Top with honey mustard then layer with two bacon slices, apple slices and brie cheese slices. Top with remaining slices bread, buttered sides up, to create two sandwiches. Heat grill pan or frying pan and cook sandwiches until golden brown on each side and cheese is beginning to bubble. Cut sandwiches in half and serve with side salad or extra honey mustard, if desired.



