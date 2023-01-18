North Baltimore, Ohio

January 18, 2023

Reger Sworn in for Second Term

Judge Matthew L. Reger was recently sworn in for his second term by Judge David E. Woessner.  Reger finished his first six-year term on December 31, 2022, serving as Administrative Judge for the Wood County Court of Common Pleas in 2021 and 2022.  He began a new six-year term on January 1, 2023.  He was re-elected in the November 2022 election. 

Joining Judges Reger and Woessner for the swearing in are (from left to right) Noah Reger, Elizabeth Reger, Pastor Arnold Buehler, Heidi Reger, and Ken Reger, Judge Reger’s father. 

 The swearing in ceremony including a prayer from Bowling Green Alliance Pastor Arnold Buehler, where he interceded that “Judge Reger be faithful to the law and his oath before God and the witnesses present”.  Judge Reger, in response, stated “that he endeavors every day to live up to that standard and the expectations of the citizens of Wood County”.  Judge Reger’s new term will expire on December 31, 2028.

