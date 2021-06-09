Register Now for Adult Improv Workshop

Channel your inner creative self with the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Adult Education classes! Programming is available for adults 18 and over. The following course is being offered:

Improvisation 101 with Diana DePasquale : Come learn the foundations of improvisation: mutual agreement; making discoveries with your scene partner, and finding patterns! Strengthen your skills in listening, trusting, and being present in the moment.

Diana DePasquale is one of the cofounders of Glass City Improv and has studied and performed improvisation at the UCB, Magnet, and Peoples Improv theaters in NYC.

Dates for the workshop are July 12, 19, 26 and August 2, 9, 23 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. With a final showcase on Thursday, August 28.

Course fee is $100 per person. Each participant is expected to attend all classes, for the entire duration of each class. Participation of at least 10 students is needed for workshop to take place. The maximum number is 15. All classes are held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. No make-up days will be scheduled for inclement weather and no refunds will be issued after classes have begun.

To register for classes, visit MCPA.org or call our Box Office at 419-423-2787. Office hours are Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For questions, contact Education Director, Craig VanRenterghem, at education@MCPA.org