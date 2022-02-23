Registration Open for 2022 Northwest Ohio Chapter Walk to End Alzheimer’s

TOLEDO, OH—Feb. 23, 2022—The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter has announced the dates for its eight 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The schedule for the Northwest Ohio Walks is:

Sept. 10: Black Swamp/Defiance, Downtown Defiance Triangle Park

Sept. 10: Erie Shores/Sandusky, Shoreline Park

Sept. 17: Grand Lake, Wright State – Lake Campus

Sept. 17: Findlay/Hancock County, 50 North

Sept. 17: North Central Ohio/Mansfield, OSU/NCSC Campus

Sept. 24: Tiffin Regional, location to be announced

Sept. 24: West Central Ohio/Lima, location to be announced

Oct. 8: Toledo Regional, Promenade Park, 400 Water Street

Throughout the Northeast Ohio service area, thousands in the community walk in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., more than breast and prostate cancers combined.

Communities also support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in support of:

more than 6 million individuals in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s, and there are 220,000 in Ohio.

more than 442,000 unpaid caregivers in Ohio who tirelessly provide care and support;

reaching the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease by finding a cure;

women’s brain research, as Alzheimer’s disease disproportionately impacts women.

“As the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support,” said Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter. “Our research efforts are a catalyst and convener that unites the world’s leading researchers to drive scientific progress forward in finding a cure.”

“Every step forward strengthens the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Karen Moore, Walk manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter. “Every stride forward brings us closer to achieving that goal. Together, we can raise awareness and the needed funds to enhance Alzheimer’s care and support, and advance critical research. Please register to walk with us at one of our 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is now open. To register a team, sign up as a team captain or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/walk.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.