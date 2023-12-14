Registration Open for Dance Class Series for Adults at MCPA

Findlay, OH, December 13, 2023– Looking for a new hobby? Interested in meeting new people or getting close with your loved one? Find that you have a desire to try something new? Come out to MCPA and try ballroom dancing! Starting in January, we are offering a variety of partner style dancing classes! Classes will be taught by 2-time regional Dancing with the Stars award-winning instructor Timothy Frost, who focuses on the social enjoyment of ballroom dancing! Fun and easy for anyone to try, sign up today! No partner needed, but as they say “the more the merrier!”

January 16, 23 and 30: Waltz from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and Cha Cha from 7:30-8:15 p.m.

February 6, 13, 20 and 27: Argentine Tango from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and Rumba from 7:30-8:15 p.m.

March 5, 12, 19 and 26: Foxtrot from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and East Coast Swing from 7:30-8:15 p.m.

April 2, 16, 23 and 30: American Tango from 6:30-7:15 p.m. and Salsa from 7:30-8:15 p.m.

All classes are being taught by Timothy Frost. Trained and taught with the Arthur Murray Ballroom Dance International, Tim has spent several years perfecting his techniques needed for Classic, Latin, and Swing style dances. He has also competed and taken Grand Champ twice in ballroom competitions around the Midwest and New England areas. While competitive dancing is fun, he thoroughly enjoys using dance as a way to enhance life and enjoyment for all ages.

To register visit MCPA.org/Dance. Registration is limited so don’t delay! Classes will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, Ohio