Reineke Family Dealerships Is Honoring The Heroes Among Us

NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO – Year-round, first responders’ brave challenges so the rest of us may stay safe. In honor of their hard work and dedication, on July 9th, 2020, Reineke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, of North Baltimore, would like to celebrate these heroes for selflessly protecting and serving our community at the North Baltimore location.

Reineke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is planning on having a cookout for the first responders, legion members, public servants, and public employees. They are encouraging all to bring their family members to stop our an enjoy a meal. “We are so grateful for our first responders keeping our community safe every day. Our Reineke Family would love to show our appreciation for their courage and selflessness,” said Tom Reineke, Reineke Family Dealerships.

On July 9th, 2020 Reineke Family Dealerships is honoring the courage, commitment, and sacrifices of those in the fire service, law enforcement, and emergency medical services (EMS) communities. We encourage you to join us in celebrating the heroes among us at 207 West Water St. North Baltimore, OH 45872 from 3-5pm.