Reineke RV adds Laredo Fifth Wheels

NORTHWEST, OHIO – Reineke RV of Toledo and Reineke RV of Tiffin are now authorized dealers of Laredo Fifth Wheels, which are part of the Keystone RV Company family. The addition of the Laredo fifth wheel product line will complement the existing brands of Starcraft, Flagstaff, Kodiak, and Aspen Trail, which are all available at Reineke RV in Toledo and Tiffin.

“We’re excited to offer Laredo Fifth Wheels to our customer base. The trailers are very modern and perfect for any family,” said James Chalfin, General Manager at Reineke RV.

Keystone’s Laredo helps to provide the perfect camping lifestyle for newlyweds, young families, families with active teens, empty-nesters, and everything in between. The affordable lineup features contemporary interior styling, family-friendly floorplans, and upscale amenities in sync with today’s lifestyles.

Reineke RV will showcase their entire lineup, including Laredo’s Fifth Wheel campers, at the 2020 Camp & Travel Regional RV Show at the SeaGate Convention Centre in Toledo, OH, January 24th-26th. Visit www.ReinekeRV.com for more information.