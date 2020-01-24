NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Fall 2019
Accepting New Patients
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
January Start with us
Site Manager PT
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials

Reineke RV adds Laredo Fifth Wheels

NORTHWEST, OHIO – Reineke RV of Toledo and Reineke RV of Tiffin are now authorized dealers of Laredo Fifth Wheels, which are part of the Keystone RV Company family. The addition of the Laredo fifth wheel product line will complement the existing brands of Starcraft, Flagstaff, Kodiak, and Aspen Trail, which are all available at Reineke RV in Toledo and Tiffin.

 

“We’re excited to offer Laredo Fifth Wheels to our customer base. The trailers are very modern and perfect for any family,” said James Chalfin, General Manager at Reineke RV.

Keystone’s Laredo helps to provide the perfect camping lifestyle for newlyweds, young families, families with active teens, empty-nesters, and everything in between. The affordable lineup features contemporary interior styling, family-friendly floorplans, and upscale amenities in sync with today’s lifestyles.

Reineke RV will showcase their entire lineup, including Laredo’s Fifth Wheel campers, at the 2020 Camp & Travel Regional RV Show at the SeaGate Convention Centre in Toledo, OH, January 24th-26th.  Visit www.ReinekeRV.com for more information. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Watershed Locations January
June 2019
Logo Panel April 2017
Rotating Ad
T and J Jan 2016
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website