Remembering Bruce Mauk

Bruce Mauk, by Larry E Slaughterbeck

I was sorry to receive an email that Bruce had passed away. My favorite memory of Bruce was when he anchored the line on the 1954 undefeated NB Tiger football team. (1954-1955 school year)

I was in junior high school in ’54 and over sixty years later I still remember that season and the players.

Bruce was a stalwart on the defensive and offensive lines. Bruce was the right tackle and later played at Ohio Northern.



The center was Jim Overmier and later a graduate of Miami University.



The left tackle was Si Carmean who was later a professor of engineering at Ohio Northern.



Ron Freeland was the left tackle and graduated from Findlay College and was an algebra teacher in an inner-city school in Indianapolis.



Rodney Monasmith was a guard and graduated from BGSU.



Bill Carlton was the left end and graduated from Hiram College where he was a member of the boxing team.



Larry Woodruff was the right guard and was active in NB sports for decades.



Ned Miklovic was the right end and is a member of the University of Toledo Athletic Hall Of Fame.



A freshman on the line was Carl Meyer who would later be a football coach at Dartmouth, University of Illinois and later the Athletic Director of Cincinnati University .

NB teacher and Line Coach Rolland Barnes was a WWll veteran and a member of the 1948 BGSU undefeated football TEAM.



The defense only allowed 52 points for the ’54 season and scored 67 points in one game alone.





I wrote this from my memory of the team and am sorry if I forgot something.

Editor’s Note: You can view the 1955 EnBee Yearbook on the North Baltimore Public Library website. (https://nbpubliclibrary.org) Go to Resources tab, then dropdown to tab that reads NBHS Yearbooks. They are divided by decades. The Library is still in the process of uploading ALL the yearbooks. You may need to check back if you are looking for a specific year that is not there yet.