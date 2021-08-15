Place your weather related and trimmed BRUSH in Village right-of-way to be picked up by Village Employees on Monday, August 16. This is for North Baltimore residents only.

Brush should be curbside by 7:30am and in piles no bigger than 6′ x 6′. For piles larger than 6′ x 6′, please refer to a contractor.

This will be the final non-weather related brush pick-up for 2021. September and October will be Brush Drop-off months, followed by Leaf Pick-up beginning Mid-October.

For more information, please refer to the “Village 2021 Schedule of Services” newsletter on the Village website: https://www.northbaltimore.org/