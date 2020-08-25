NBX WaterShedsun
Reminder: PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE
 The North Baltimore School District Board of Education hereby gives

Public notice in accordance with Section 3307.353* of the Ohio Revised Code

that Kathi Bucher will be retired and seeking re-employment with the

North Baltimore School District in the same position following her service

retirement.

 The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the issue of re-employing the above-named person at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore MS/HS located at 2012 Tiger Dr. North Baltimore, OH 45872.

 

