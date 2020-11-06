Renting vs. Buying Heavy Equipment: What To Consider

When starting a construction business, one of the most important factors to consider is whether to rent or buy heavy equipment, such as skid steer track loaders, excavators, or bulldozers. Each option has its merits, and the best choice for your company will depend on a variety of different factors, including how often you plan on using it and your budget.





To determine whether it is more advantageous to rent or purchase your heavy equipment, check out these key factors to consider.

Frequency of Use

How often you plan on using the heavy equipment should be a top consideration when deciding whether to rent or buy. If you only plan on using the equipment sporadically or for a short period of time, it may make more sense to rent.

However, if you plan to use the equipment consistently over a long period of time, purchasing it could be highly beneficial. In addition to recouping the initial investment, purchasing equipment for frequent use will ensure you have access to it whenever you need, which will decrease downtime.

Finances

One of the most important factors to consider when deciding whether to rent or buy heavy equipment is your finances. While purchasing heavy equipment is often more financially beneficial in the long term—especially in situations where it is used frequently—it does require a high up-front investment. Plus, owning heavy equipment also involves paying additional fees, such as maintenance costs, operating costs, financing rates, and insurance fees.

However, there is the potential to recoup such costs if you decide to eventually sell the machinery. Ultimately, you will have to compare rental fees with the costs of ownership and the potential return on investment to determine which option is most financially beneficial to your unique situation.

Maintenance

Another important factor to consider when choosing to rent or buy heavy equipment is the maintenance involved. Renting equipment essentially requires zero maintenance, as any issues will likely be handled by the owner.

When you own your own heavy machinery, however, the responsibility lies with you. As such, you should be prepared to spend the appropriate time and money on essential maintenance and upkeep, including cleaning, purchasing new tires, conducting regular inspections, and repairing any issues.