Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari Encourages Wood County Law Enforcement to Apply for Body Camera Funding

COLUMBUS, OH – The second round of body-worn camera grant applications is live, and State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) is encouraging Wood County law enforcement agencies to take advantage of this funding opportunity.

“This is an extremely important program I will continue to strongly advocate for,” Ghanbari said. “As a supporter of our community’s law enforcement officers, I’ve seen firsthand the transparency these technological advances have brought for our officers and the public they are sworn to protect and serve. I encourage all of our eligible departments to apply for these grants.”

Ghanbari is a cosponsor of HB 110, the state operating budget, and serves on the House Finance Committee where the budget went through the legislative process. The budget is funding the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program and will assist law enforcement agencies in the costs of camera equipment, video storage software, public records maintenance, IT, and any other necessary expenses.

In January, Ghanbari announced the first round of funding brought over $150,000 in grants to the Bowling Green Police Division and Bowling Green State University. This second round of funding is set to give $5 million to various law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Law enforcement agencies can apply from now until 5 p.m. EST on September 8, 2022, by visiting https://www.ocjsgrants.com/Login2.aspx?APPTHEME=OHOGS.