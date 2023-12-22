Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari Honors Chancellor Randy Gardner

BOWLING GREEN — State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg), recognized retiring Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner with a resolution from the Ohio House of Representatives Tuesday during halftime of the Bowling Green State University versus South Carolina Women’s Basketball game in front of one of the largest crowds in Stroh Center history. Gardner served as the department’s 10th chancellor.

“Chancellor Gardner is a public servant in every sense of the word,” Ghanbari said. “Whether he was teaching high school students, serving in the legislature or as chancellor, the positive impact he made for the people of Bowling Green and the state of Ohio will be felt for years to come.”

Joining Ghanbari on the court in honoring Gardner before the hometown crowd was BGSU President Dr. Rodney K. Rogers and BGSU Athletic Director Derek van der Merwe. Gardner received the President’s Medallion, and a customized BGSU basketball jersey adorned with his last name and the number 33 to represent his years of service in the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives.

Ghanbari sponsored the resolution alongside Speaker of the House Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), in honoring Chancellor Gardner on his retirement at the end of this December.