Report Shows Sustained Decline in Distracted Driving

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and leaders from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) are encouraged by new data that shows the state’s strengthened distracted driving law is making a positive impact on Ohio’s roadways.

“Most distracted driving can be attributed to cell phone use, and this new report shows that Ohioans are committed to reducing this dangerous behavior,” said Governor DeWine. “Distracted driving puts everyone on our roads at risk, and it’s clear this new law is saving lives.”

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the world’s largest telematics service provider, has been closely monitoring the impact of Ohio’s distracted driving law over the past year. The law makes it illegal in most cases for drivers to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device. The violation is now considered a primary offense, meaning any officer can pull over a driver immediately if they witness a violation.

CMT’s phone motion data analysis shows a notable 8.6% decrease in distracted driving in Ohio since the law took effect. CMT estimates that this reduction has helped prevent 3,600 crashes, 2,000 injuries, 17 fatalities, and $144 million in economic damages since the effective date of the law. In the months leading up to the law’s enforcement, Ohio drivers spent an average of 1 minute and 42 seconds interacting with their phones for every hour of driving. In month two of the law, this figure dropped to 1 minute and 30 seconds of distraction. According to CMT’s analysis, Ohio has seen a consistent month-over-month decline in distracted driving, culminating in a reduction to 1 minute and 29 seconds by the tenth month, a 13-second drop.

“This new data is indisputable evidence that strong laws, strict enforcement, and public awareness are the keys to preventing crashes and saving lives,” said Emily Davidson, OTSO executive director. “Ending distracted driving is a priority, and we are excited to see that we are on the right track to making our streets and highways safer.”

Ohioans will start seeing more ads for the “Phones Down. It’s The Law.” campaign in April, which is National Distracted Driving Awareness month. Television and radio ads, billboards, and social media are directing viewers to the campaign website at phonesdown.ohio.gov. For the past year, OTSO has been distributing educational materials about the new law across the state. As of April 1, 2024, over 8,000 campaign items have been distributed to traffic safety partners and law enforcement agencies.

“We’re on a long-term journey to change behavior. Electronic distractions are as dangerous as driving impaired by drugs or alcohol and deserve the same stigma,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

“In a year since the passage of the Senate Bill 288, the State of Ohio has made significant strides to make the roads safer for all who use them and has become a great reference case on how to implement a strategy to reduce smartphone distraction,” said Ryan McMahon, SVP of Strategy for Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, focuses on a mission to save lives and reduce injuries on Ohio’s roads by using creative leadership, innovative education, and comprehensive enforcement programs. OTSO strives to work in partnership with local, state and federal entities to advance equity in highway safety programs, ensuring they benefit all road users in Ohio. For FFY2024, OTSO awarded over $23 million in federal funds to 135 Ohio agencies for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.