Research Developments in the Treatment of Advanced Kidney Cancer

(Family Features) Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer and is twice as common in men compared to women. This year, it is estimated that RCC will account for more than 12,000 deaths in the United States alone.

In some cases, patients are not diagnosed with RCC until the cancer reaches advanced stages, which can make the disease particularly hard to treat. Common signs and symptoms of RCC can include blood in urine, lower back pain on one side, a mass on the side or lower back, loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.

When John Gibson, a Bristol Myers Squibb patient ambassador, found blood in his urine, he saw a urologist for an examination. What came next turned out to be the biggest challenge of his life: advanced RCC.

Under the direction of his oncologist, Gibson began a clinical trial treatment with a combination of two immunotherapies, Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab), which are prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat advanced RCC in certain people when their cancer has spread. It is not known if Opdivo is safe and effective in children younger than 18 years of age. Opdivo (10 mg/mL) and Yervoy (5 mg/mL) are injections for intravenous use.

Opdivo and Yervoy can cause problems that can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can lead to death. Serious side effects may include lung problems; intestinal problems; liver problems; hormone gland problems; kidney problems; skin problems; eye problems; problems in other organs and tissues; severe infusion reactions; and complications of stem cell transplant, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). Call or see your health care provider right away for any new or worsening signs or symptoms. Please see additional Important Safety Information below.

A Chance to Live Longer with Advanced RCC

In a clinical trial of 847 previously untreated patients with kidney cancer that has spread and with one or more risk factors, 425 patients received treatment with the immunotherapy combination of Opdivo + Yervoy, and 422 patients received sunitinib. The clinical trial looked at results such as tumor shrinkage, reduction in risk of death and length of time without tumors worsening.

In the primary analysis at two years, half of the patients on sunitinib were alive at 25.9 months compared to more than half being alive on Opdivo + Yervoy. Opdivo + Yervoy was proven to lower the risk of dying by 37% compared to sunitinib. Patients treated with Opdivo + Yervoy lived 11.6 months without the cancer spreading, growing or getting worse versus 8.4 months with sunitinib; however, there was no meaningful difference between the two treatments.

At the two-year time point, 41.6% of patients treated with Opdivo + Yervoy (95% CI:36.9-46.5) responded to treatment (n=177/425) versus 26.5% (n=112/422) of those treated with sunitinib (95% CI:22.4-31.0). Partial tumor shrinkage occurred in 32.2% of the patients treated with this immunotherapy combination compared to 25.4% of those treated with sunitinib. Tumors disappeared completely in 9.4% of patients treated with this immunotherapy combination versus in 1.2% of patients treated with sunitinib. The disappearance of any measurable tumors in response to treatment does not necessarily mean the cancer has been cured. Opdivo + Yervoy will not work for everyone. Individual results may vary.

Five-year follow-up data from this trial showed the potential for durable long-term survival in certain patients with advanced RCC. In a follow-up analysis at five years, 43% of patients treated with the immunotherapy combination were still alive versus 31 % treated with sunitinib.

At five years, 42.1% of patients treated with this immunotherapy combination had a response to treatment (n=179/425) versus 26.8% of those treated with sunitinib (n=113/422). In 30.8% of the patients treated, their tumors shrank partially, compared to 24.6% of those treated with sunitinib, and tumors disappeared completely in 11.3% of patients compared to 2.1% of those treated with sunitinib. The disappearance of any measurable tumors in response to treatment does not necessarily mean the cancer has been cured.

At five years, the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in > 2% of patients were diarrhea, pyrexia, pneumonia, pneumonitis, hypophysitis, acute kidney injury, dyspnea, adrenal insufficiency, and colitis. The most common adverse reaction reported in at least 20% of patients treated with the immunotherapy were fatigue, rash, diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain, pruritis, nausea, cough, pyrexia, arthralgia, decreased appetite, dyspnea, and vomiting.

The most common side effects of Opdivo, when used in combination with Yervoy, include: feeling tired; diarrhea; rash; itching; nausea; pain in muscles, bones, and joints; fever; cough; decreased appetite; vomiting; stomach-area (abdominal) pain; shortness of breath; upper respiratory tract infection; headache; low thyroid hormone levels (hypothyroidism); decreased weight; and dizziness.

Looking Ahead

Gibson knows the importance of focusing on the road ahead. His tumors started to shrink while on treatment with Opdivo + Yervoy, however, his results may not be typical as it will not work for everyone.

Today, Gibson is grateful for where he is now. To those facing a cancer diagnosis, Gibson recommends “finding a care team that matches your goals, and make sure you follow their instructions along the way.”

To learn more, visit Opdivo.com .



