Restaurant Week Returns to Hancock County Next Week

(FINDLAY, OH, February 17, 2023) Restaurant Week returns for the sixth year in Findlay and Hancock County. Nineteen locations are participating with restaurants offering three-course meals on a prix-fixe menu at different price points. Diners are encouraged to try something new or support their favorite restaurants during this special week.

This year Restaurant Week is set for February 20 – 26. Price points for the participating restaurants are $15, $25, $35, and $45 per diner, and vary per restaurant.

Those interested in taking part in Restaurant Week simply need to visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and ask for the Restaurant Week Menu. Diners will then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price.

Restaurant Week highlights the excellent dining options in a range of prices in Findlay and Hancock County. Included in Restaurant Week this year are restaurants in Arlington, Bluffton, and Vanlue.

Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks; however, many locations are running drink specials. Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are suggested at many locations. Menus and hours are subject to change without notice.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus, go to VisitFindlay.com/RestaurantWeek. For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email [email protected]