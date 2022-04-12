North Baltimore, Ohio

Rev. Rollin “Skip” Rhoads, 88, of North Baltimore, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Heritage Village in Waterville. He was born on February 13, 1934, in Delta, OH to the late Rollie and Lola (Overmyer) Rhoads. He married Frances VanScoder on October 31, 1956, and she preceded him in death on November 29, 2011.



Skip is survived by his sons: Rollin (Heather) Rhoads, Jr. of Findlay, Howard Rhoads of North Baltimore and Levi (Susan) Rhoads of Upper Sandusky; daughters: Linda (Fred) Nelson of Rudolph, Faye Wildman of Fostoria, Dianna Garner of Rudolph, Connie (Norman) Eaken of North Baltimore and Sherry (Darrin Simon) Gibson of North Baltimore; brothers: David Milton Rhoads of Grand Rapids, OH and Terry Rhoads of Bryan; sisters: Sally Heckerman Deshler, Barb Burditt of McClure and Betty (Bob) Wenner of OH; and 250 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his sons: Scotrol Larson, Gary Lee Hurt, Duane Rhoads and Bob Hoile; daughter, Lola Wildman; brothers: Howard, William and Ward Rhoads; sister, Lila Shoppert; son-in-law, Richard Garner.



Skip was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539, and Praise Chapel Church, North Baltimore. He was a retired Welder, Farmer and Minister.



A funeral service for Skip and his daughter, Lola Wildman will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Norman Wheeler officiating. Skip will be buried in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m.- 1 p.m.) prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.