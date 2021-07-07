Revamp your dating profile for the ‘summer of love’

(BPT) – As more people venture out this summer, many online daters are looking forward to dating IRL (in real life) again. In a recent survey of U.S. daters, over 45% are feeling hopeful and excited about the prospect of taking their virtual connection to the next level and finally progressing their relationships in person. The survey, commissioned by the women-first dating and social networking app Bumble, also found that a whopping 91% of people believe that there’s no longer a stigma attached to meeting someone online since the pandemic began.

Whether you’re new to online dating or have been making virtual connections for years, now is a great time to refresh your profile and get ready for a summer of fun — and maybe even love.

“More than half of those using our app worldwide are currently updating and refreshing their dating profiles,” said Clare O’Connor, Head of Editorial Content at Bumble. “Every day, more people are becoming fully vaccinated, and in many countries, restrictions are easing — meaning dating is back, and this summer, people are making up for lost time.”

Here are tips for updating your online dating profile to make the most out of your dating experience, just in time for summer.

Refresh your photos

They say you’ve only got one chance to make a first impression. Make it count by choosing pictures that reveal your personality, hobbies, and style.

Highlight your face: Ditch the sunglasses, show your whole smiling face without a filter, and make your first photo just you — so potential matches know who you are.

Seasonal updates: Outdoor photos reveal what you love about summer — spiking a volleyball, playing with your dog, or soaking up the sun on the beach.

Keep it real: Showcase slices of your actual life, especially activities you'd like to share. Adventurous? Include that great pic of you cliff-diving in Majorca. Animal lover? Post a cute snap of you and your four-legged friend.

Enlist your BFFs: Ask your friends to help select photos. It's been scientifically proven that letting someone else choose your profile photo results in more matches, according to Science Daily.

Show off your special, authentic self

Showcase your unique self in your profile and give examples or anecdotes. Many people are fun, outgoing, love to travel, or enjoy being active. Be specific. If you like to cook, what’s your favorite dish? What show are you watching on TV? What does your typical Saturday look like? What was your favorite vacation, and why? You may find someone who shares some of your quirks, unique style, or interests.

Be open to different modes of communication

Think phone calls and text messages are the only way to connect with your date? Not anymore! Switch it up by trying any of the below options.

On Bumble, you can leave someone an audio message after you match with them!

You can also try sending a video note, which is a quick video you record and send within your chat to help break the ice and build deeper conversations.

Try a video chat! More people are adopting video chats as a pre-date before meeting up IRL in today’s “new normal.” Bumble’s survey found that nearly 1 in 2 (45%) respondents noticed that people are now more open to virtual dating and using video calls as a first date than ever before — and 1 out of 4 (25%) have said that video dates are now a normal part of the dating process.

Ask a question

When you make the first move and begin the conversation, make a statement about their profile and then include a question or two to get the conversation started. How about:

What was the last movie you saw that you loved?

If you could only eat one food for a month, what would you pick?

What is the silliest thing you’re afraid of?

Who is the most famous person you’ve met, and how did you meet them?

Ready to get out there again?