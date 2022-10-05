North Baltimore, Ohio

Reynold “Rennie” Palmer, 70, of Bowling Green, passed away at 11:17 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

He was born on October 21, 1951, in Bowling Green to the late Ervin and Rosemary (Lashuay) Palmer. He met the love of his life, Rebecca “Becky” Kaufman in 1967 and they spent 52 wonderful, yet to few, years together. They married on October 17, 1970, and she survives.

Rennie is also survived by his son, Rodney (Stacy Carson) Palmer of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Sydney (Dylan) Burrows, Blair (Cassidy) Palmer, Bradley Palmer Jr., Blaze Palmer, Bryson Palmer and Kayla Carson; great-grandchildren: Gwenyth Burrows, Wesley Palmer and Jaxson Palmer; mother-in-law, Betty McCartney of North Baltimore.



He was also preceded in death by his son, Bradley Palmer Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and LuAnn Palmer.



Rennie graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1969. He was the manager of Palmer Brothers’ Concrete for 52 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 and Sons of the American Legion Post 539.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery.



Visitation will be held at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.