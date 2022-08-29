North Baltimore, Ohio

Rhea June Sommer Young, 84 of Findlay passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at The Heritage.

She was born in Glen Dale, WV on Dec. 29, 1937 to the late Emil and Ruth (Parent) Sommer.

She married Duane Young on March 11, 1961 and he survives along with their two daughters, Brenda (Dan) Stimmel and Carol (Dennis) Greer; grandchildren, Tyler Stimmel of Columbus, Dan (Tracy) Stimmel of North Baltimore, Joshua Greer, Lindsey Greer, Erin Greer and Mason Greer, all of Findlay; a great-grandson, Aiden Riley; brother, Lee Sommer of FL and many nieces and nephews.

A grandson, Matthew (Amber) Riley; great-grandson, Cody Riley and five siblings, Iris Zervos, Ervin Sommer, Cleo Dull, Donald Sommer and Keith Sommer also preceded her in death.

Following their marriage, they moved to Columbus and again to Findlay in 1971, with Duane’s job change. She worked in the early years for B&O Railroad, she then worked in the banking industry for several years and also worked for Friendly’s Restaurant in the 2000’s as a bookkeeper.

She was a longtime member of Howard United Methodist Church where she was very involved in various activities and groups, helping in the kitchen and facilitating many dinners and functions. She also decorated the social room at the church for many years for the holidays.

Rhea enjoyed cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed decorating cakes and baking dozens and dozens of cookies for the holidays for family and friends. She was also known for her Watergate salad at family gatherings. She was a bird lover and an avid Elvis fan.

A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.