Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio Welcomes Kai Quin, MD

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that Kai Quin, MD, a physician specializing in rheumatology, has joined the team at Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio, a division of the health system.

Dr. Quin earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, Michigan). He pursued a medical degree at The Ohio State University College of Medicine (Columbus, Ohio), where he also completed his internal medicine residency and rheumatology fellowship. Dr. Quin is board certified in both internal medicine and rheumatology.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio,” Dr. Quin said. “I look forward to caring for patients with rheumatologic diseases, using a personalized and patient-centered approach.”

The specialized team at Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio is committed to providing outstanding care for adult patients with rheumatologic disease. This includes arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions and systemic autoimmune diseases.

Advanced ultrasound imaging is available at Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio for diagnosis and management of joint diseases at the point of care. They also offer therapeutic injections to treat various musculoskeletal ailments, such as arthritis, tendonitis and bursitis. Additionally, the comprehensive infusion service provides a safe and inviting environment where patients can receive treatment.

Dr. Quin is welcoming new patients at 15110 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.423.5466.