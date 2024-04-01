North Baltimore, Ohio

Rhoda N. Basinger, 93, of North Baltimore and formerly of Findlay, died at 5:25 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on March 21, 1931, in North Baltimore to the late Ray and Leotal (Semler) Bushong. She married Hollace K. Basinger on June 4, 1950, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2013.



Rhoda is survived by her children: Cynthia Arrington of McComb, William (Linda) Basinger of Waterloo, IN and Sara Smith of North Baltimore; brother, Raymond Bushong; grandchildren: Sonjia Lingo, Julie (Dan) Lingo, Jordan Basinger, Scott (Angela) Arrington, Holli (Mike) Swope and Jaymi (Thomas) Ankney; and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Bushong; sister, Ruth Mcleary, Dorothy Sworden, Elizabeth Bibler and Margaret Frost.



Rhoda was a homemaker and had worked for Collins Meat Market and McComb Schools part time throughout the years. She was a longtime member of Howard United Methodist Church, Findlay.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2024, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.