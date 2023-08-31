Rhythm on the River in Grand Rapids

From Historical Society of Grand Rapids:

The next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids will be presented by Chloe and the Steel Strings on Sunday, September 10th at 4:00 p.m. The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street behind LaRoe’s Restaurant. The Rhythm programs are sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society and are free to the public.

Chloe and the Steel Strings is an up and coming Americana band from Toledo. Acoustically driven, the Steel Strings have spent the last five years crafting their unique sound of singer-songwriter Americana with a dash of psychedelic headspace. With weaving rhythm and gorgeous vocals, the band’s sound has been described as if “Joni Mitchell had a baby with the Flying Burrito Brothers.” The band recently released their debut album,Burn Bright, in early 2022. The album was written and self-recorded in their home, and touches on topics of self-actualization, finding true purpose, and following your heart.

This concert is sponsored by Mike and Cindy Fatzinger, and the Historical Society sincerely thanks them for their generosity.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and join us in this beautiful setting alongside the Maumee River to enjoy stunning and beautiful Americana music. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station, farther west on Front St.

Contact person: Lynne Long, 419-206-1512