Rhythm on the River on Sunday, 08/27/23

Due to popular demand, The North Coast Big Band will return for their 22nd appearance as part of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids on Sunday, August 27th at 4:00 p.m. The Series is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society, and the band will be performing in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street behind LaRoe’s Restaurant.

The 16-piece Big Band, under the direction of Gary Keller, was formed in 1987 by members of the North Coast Concert Band. The group’s repertoire includes traditional big band music from bands led by Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington. They also perform swing, jazz and pop music from different decades and tunes arranged by local artists. The band includes 5 saxophones, 4 trumpets, 4 trombones, bass, piano and drums.

The Historical Society thanks the following members for their sponsorship of this performance: Lydia Allen, Marilyn Buehrer, Jim & Sharon Carter, Helen and Richard Dyke, Tom and Denice Huth, Dave LaRoe, Joe and Lynne Long, Judy Peper, Margaret Walker-Conner.

The programs are free to the public. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and join us in this beautiful setting alongside the Maumee River and be ready to hum and tap along to your favorite tunes from yesterday and today. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station, farther west on Front St.