Richard Allen Ayers, 65, Lima

 

Richard Allen Ayers, 65 of Lima passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was born on November 5, 1957 to the late Donald E. and Arnetta (Glant) Ayers. 

Rick is survived by his son, Kevin Coats of Findlay, three brothers; Mike Ayers of Bloomdale, Pat Ayers of Bluffton and Donald Ayers of Monclova, three sisters; Sandy Ayers of Findlay, Donna Carlton of North Baltimore, Beth Sterling of Findlay, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.  He was preceded in death by his son, Josh Ayers.

Rick loved NASCAR, The Ohio State Buckeyes and helping his brother Pat with A Bar Rodeo. 

No services will be held at this time and arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. 

