Richard Dewulf, 71, of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.





He was born on June 11, 1949, in Findlay to the late Andre and Shirley (Downs) Dewulf. He married Dotty (Furtado) and she survives.



Dick is also survived by his sons: Greg (Sarah) Dewulf of Maumee and Cole Dewulf of Findlay; daughter, Mandi (Todd) Brinkman of Oregon, OH; brother, Michael (Dotty) Dewulf of North Baltimore; sister: Sherry (Michael) Harris of Findlay; and 10 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his brothers: Tom and Andre Dewulf; and sister, Laura Longnecker.



Dick retired from Chrysler after 37 years. He was an avid Ohio sports fan throughout his life and enjoyed wildlife. He was devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



A service will be held in the coming summer in the yard that he loved. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.