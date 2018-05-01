Copied from Legacy.com: With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Richard Dillingham of Findlay, Ohio, born in Leadwood, Missouri, who passed away on February 18, 2021 at the age of 66.

Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of the loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Richard Dillingham to pay them a last tribute.

He was predeceased by : his parents, Garland Dillingham and Beverly Dillingham (Eaton). He is survived by : his former wife Connie Hoke; his daughters, Jennifer A. Dube (Richard) of North Baltimore and Jessica L. Dillingham (Mike Struble) of Fostoria; his grandchildren, Mercades Zahler of Toledo, Sierra Dillingham of Findlay, Preston Dube of Vanlue, Quincy Dillingham of Fostoria and Chloe Salisbury of Fostoria; his great grandchildren, Norah Zahler and Rowan Harrington; and his brothers, Randy Dillingham of North Baltimore and Steve Dillingham (Jill) of Covington, GA..

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 25th 2021 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 1028 W Main Cross St #698, Findlay, OH 45840.

Link to Legacy.com