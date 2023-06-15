Richard F. Sterling, 83, NB



Richard F. Sterling, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.



He was born June 23, 1939, in North Baltimore, to Merle and Gladys (Jones) Sterling. He married Bonnie Jackson on Dec. 28, 1985.



Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Diana, Linda, and Jody; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Wanda.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Richard’s biggest lesson from this journey was that family needs to lean on each other.



There will be a private graveside service at Weaver Cemetery.



HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay, 419-422-1500, is honored to serve Richard’s family.



