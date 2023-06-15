North Baltimore, Ohio

June 15, 2023 9:37 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Ol’ Jenny
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Temporary

Richard F. Sterling, 83, NB


Richard F. Sterling, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

He was born June 23, 1939, in North Baltimore, to Merle and Gladys (Jones) Sterling. He married Bonnie Jackson on Dec. 28, 1985.

Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Diana, Linda, and Jody; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Wanda.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard’s biggest lesson from this journey was that family needs to lean on each other.

There will be a private graveside service at Weaver Cemetery.

HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay, 419-422-1500, is honored to serve Richard’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website