Richard Ferguson, 85, of Cygnet passed away at 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.  He was born on November 14, 1935, in Rossford, OH to the late Charles and Kathleen (Weaver) Ferguson.  He married Moria Walker and she survives.  

He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Donna (Robert) Hartman of Cygnet; grandsons: Robert Hartman and Natasha Hoiles; great-grandsons: Eli and Easton Hoiles.  

He was preceded in death by his son, Dean Ferguson.

Richard was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, and also retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford.  He was currently employed with Walmart in Bowling Green.

All services will be private.  Arrangements are being handles by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

