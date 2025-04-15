Richard L. Campbell, 87 of Findlay passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025. He was born in Bairdstown, Ohio on May 5, 1937, to Howard and Dorothy (Barringer) Campbell. On February 21, 1959, he married Loretta Herringshaw and she preceded him in death on July 2, 2020.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Tamora (Dave Unverferth) Campbell of Van Buren, son, Lonnie (Cathy) Campbell of North Baltimore, grandchildren; Travis Campbell and Stephanie (Aaron) May and great-grandchildren; Natalie, Preslie and Taylie. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Loretta, daughter, Dayle Spoon and grandson, Thaddeus Campbell. Richard began his working career at National Carbon in Fostoria before moving to Whirlpool Corporation in 1969, working for 30 years before his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed going to flea markets, auctions and craft shows. Richard was also a woodworker.



A funeral service for Richard will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay where the family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.