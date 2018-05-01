Richard M. Peters, 56, of Fostoria, passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 31, 2019. He was born November 4, 1963 to the late Billy J. and Sally S. Peters in Findlay, Ohio.

Richard grew up in Bloomdale and North Baltimore, Ohio and attended Elmwood and North Baltimore schools. In his early years, he traveled and worked in many U.S. states. He worked many years in carpentry and masonry construction. However, his passion was cooking. Richard worked in several local restaurants, but, his heart was devoted to Southside Family Restaurant in Findlay. The employees were considered his extended family. This sentiment remains with his surviving family. Richard was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football fan. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening, hunting and fishing.

Richard is survived by four sisters, Jennifer (Phillip) Weaver of Hamler, Stormy (Gregory) Goodbar of Forest, Amy Peters of Forest, and Pamela Peters of Fruitland Park, FL. He is also survived by eight nieces and three nephews. His dog and companion, Duke, adopted by his sister, Amy. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by siblings, Richelle E. Peters and Kyle A. Peters.

A Memorial Service for Richard will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Southside Family Restaurant in Findlay. In lieu of flowers, memorials for funeral expenses may be made at Southside Family Restaurant or to HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500).