North Baltimore, Ohio

Richard “Rick” Adams Jr., 71, of Findlay, died at 9:20 p.m., Thursday on September 23, 2021 at The Manor of Greendale, Findlay.



He was born on December 21, 1949 to the late Richard and Ruth (Routson) Adams. On August 17, 1975 Rick married Teri (Shafer) Adams. They were married for 46 years. He will be remembered as a compassionate minister, devoted husband, loving father, and an adoring grandfather.



He is survived by his wife Teresa “Teri,” sons, Philip (Dagmar) Adams of Findlay, Casey (Becky) Adams of Springfield, IL. and a daughter, Faith Adams of Findlay. Also surviving are his grandchildren Kaylin, Madeline, Philip “Emmanuel,” Daphne, and Norah. Siblings Robyn (John) Kryling of McComb, Scott Adams of Columbus, and Amy McGiffin of Bowling Green, and numerous nephews and nieces.



Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Philip at the age of 5 from Leukemia.



As a child Rick enjoyed living and working on the farm where he helped plant, sow, and harvest various crops. He also helped his grandfather raise and care for calves including pitching manure into a manure spreader. He thought that a job like that keeps a person humble.

The most important decision he ever made in his life was as a teenager, he asked and accepted Jesus into his heart as his Lord and Savior during a revival meeting at Oakdale Evangelical United Brethren Church. His faith in Jesus has provided him with peace, strength, and courage in difficult times.



Rick graduated from McComb High School in 1967. He attended Bowling Green State University in 1971 with a BS degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. He worked as an accountant for Consolidated Airways in Indiana, Sheridan Manufacturing Company in Wauseon, and International Child Care/Grace Children’s Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.



He was called into the ministry and attended the United Theology Seminary with a Masters of Divinity Degree. In 1978 Rick was ordained a Deacon in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. In 1980 he was ordained an Elder. Rick was a minister for 41 years. He was a student pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church near Vanlue. As a full-time minister Rick served at Memorial United Methodist Church in Carey, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Findlay, Hyde Park United Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Westview (now known as Cridersville) United Methodist Church in Cridersville, Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert, Hoytville United Methodist Church in Hoytville, and St. James United Methodist Church in North Baltimore.



Rick was an avid New York Yankees, Ohio State Buckeyes, and McComb Panthers fan. He enjoyed collecting model tractors and spending time with his family and friends. Rick especially cherished his time with his grandchildren.



The family would like to thank St. Catherine’s (The Manor of Greendale) for providing a loving home for Rick’s last 3 months of life. They would also like to thank Southern Care Hospice for providing the comfort Rick needed in his final days.



Visitation will be held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Findlay on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m.



A funeral service will be held at Hoytville United Methodist Church in Hoytville on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Motter officiating. Burial will follow the service at the McComb Union Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Outreach Committee and/or Hoytville United Methodist Church and/or Southern Care Hospice and/or St. Catherine’s (The Manor of Greendale) Dementia Unit. Arrangements have been entrusted with Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.