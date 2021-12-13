North Baltimore, Ohio

Rick Carpenter, 63, of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1958, in Lima to Carson and Rosa (Mills) Carpenter and they survive.

Rick is also survived by his girlfriend, Melissa “Mel” Hansen of Grand Rapids, OH; son, Brad Carpenter of North Baltimore; daughters: Renee (Jason) Eaken of Cygnet, Angela (Steve) Bishop of Dola and Mackenzie (Michael) Smith of Perrysburg; brother, Dave (Deb) Carpenter of Findlay; sister, Sharon (James) Engard of Leipsic; grandchildren: Cody Eaken, Peyton Bishop, Eric Carpenter, Kaden Carpenter, Skylar Bishop, Corey Carpenter, Makala Eaken, Brenden Carpenter and Reid Smith.



Rick was currently employed with Bakery Feeds in North Baltimore. He was an avid The Ohio State Buckeye fan and Harley Davidson rider. He had a contagious smile, and was a man who never met a stranger, but his greatest love in life was his family.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Phil Elmore officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, where full military rites will be conducted by the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The family request in honor of Rick those attending come in casual attire.



Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.