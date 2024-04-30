North Baltimore, Ohio

April 30, 2024

Rick Mays: “Pop Tab Puller Extraordinaire”

North Baltimore native and business owner (MaBar Printing) Rick Mays is known around town…..and beyond, for being a long-time collector of pop can pull tabs for the benefit of Ronald Mc Donald House Charities. Last Saturday he was in Toledo donating another Million or so tabs to the cause. 

Rick Mays (Left) donated another MILLION pop tabs to Terry Bossert last Saturday in Toledo…..

                                               

Here is some information from RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) and Rick:

  • Since Rick began collecting tabs in 2005, he has donated nearly 14,000,000 tabs to RMHC Northwest Ohio. Including 1,000,000 in 2024.
  • In 2023, Powell Elementary and North Baltimore MS/HS collected over 660,000 tabs to support RMHC.
  • Rick works with local businesses, community members, libraries, and schools to pop tabs off cans and save them for RMHC.
  • Aluminum pull tabs are donated to RMHC Northwest Ohio and assist with offsetting the cost of the pantry, so families have snacks when they stay at the Ronald McDonald House.
  • In 2023, the Ronald McDonald House provided over 750 nights stay free of charge to over 50 families from Wood and Hancock county.
  • To learn more about how you can support RMHC, visit: https://rmhctoledo.org/getinvolved/donate-pull-tabs-and-items/                                                                                                                                                                  

 

 

 

 

 

To anyone interested, here is another upcoming opportunity in our area to support Ronald McDonald Charities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Congratulations on achieving another milestone for charity, Rick!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

