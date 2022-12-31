North Baltimore, Ohio

Rickey A. Blankenship, 64, of Hoytville, passed away at 10:16 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on December 5, 1958, in Grundy, VA to the late Clinton and Shelby (Deel) Blankenship.



Rickey is survived by his daughter, Taylor (Seth) Brocksieker of Deshler; son, Clinton Blankenship of Dayton; brother, Gary Blankenship of VA; sisters: Shelia (Allen) Long of VA and Annette Boyer of VA; grandchildren: Jayden, Bentley and Connor Brocksieker of Deshler.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ferlin Blankenship.



Rickey was a member of the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and had been a member of the AEP Pool League.



Visitation will be held from 11-1 and 3-5 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.