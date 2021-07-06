(Family Features) Get out your ramekins and fill them up with layers of ricotta cheese, four-berry compote and pistachios topped with granola. This tasty treat is perfect for breakfast or even as a sweet ending to dinner.

Ricotta with Four-Berry Compote, Pistachios and Granola

1/8 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries

2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

ricotta cheese

pistachios, chopped

granola

In small sauce-pan, combine water, sugar, berries, lemon juice and salt. Bring to boil then simmer 20 minutes or until compote reduces and coats spoon. Cool to room temperature. Layer bowl with ricotta cheese, berry compote and pistachios. Repeat layers then top with granola. Serve immediately.

Note: If making ahead, add granola before serving.

Recipe adapted from MilkMeansMore.org

