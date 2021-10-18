Ring-necked Pheasants Released in October and November

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ring-necked pheasant releases at wildlife areas and other public hunting locations are scheduled to begin during Ohio’s youth hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Pheasant releases will continue into late October and November.





Rooster pheasants are released at 25 sites across Ohio during October and November to provide additional hunting opportunities to pursue this popular game bird.



The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants for the following dates:

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24 (first youth weekend).

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31 (second youth weekend).

Friday, Nov. 5 (opening day).

Saturday, Nov. 13.

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day).



Pheasants will be released in the following locations:

Central Ohio : Delaware Wildlife Area.

: Delaware Wildlife Area. Northwest Ohio : Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; Resthaven Wildlife Area; Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by permit only, find additional information from the Sandusky County Park District); Tiffin River Wildlife Area; and Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases).

: Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area; Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area; Resthaven Wildlife Area; Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area (by permit only, find additional information from the Sandusky County Park District); Tiffin River Wildlife Area; and Wyandot Wildlife Area (no youth releases). Northeast Ohio : Camp Belden Wildlife Area; Charlemont Metro Park; Berlin Wildlife Area; Grand River Wildlife Area; Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spencer Wildlife Area; West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases).

: Camp Belden Wildlife Area; Charlemont Metro Park; Berlin Wildlife Area; Grand River Wildlife Area; Highlandtown Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Spencer Wildlife Area; West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Zepernick Wildlife Area (no youth releases). Southeast Ohio : Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area; Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Tri-Valley Wildlife Area.

: Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area; Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Salt Fork Wildlife Area (no youth releases); and Tri-Valley Wildlife Area. Southwest Ohio: Caesar Creek Wildlife Area; Darke Wildlife Area; Fallsville Wildlife Area (no releases for Oct. 23-24 or Nov. 13); Indian Creek Wildlife Area (no youth releases); Rush Run Wildlife Area; and Spring Valley Wildlife Area.



A valid Ohio hunting license is required to pursue pheasants and other game birds. An Ohio apprentice hunting license is available to individuals of any age who want to try hunting but have not yet completed a hunter education course. The apprentice hunting license is a great way to introduce someone to hunting and provide a positive experience in the field.



For more information on how to get started hunting, explore the interactive Introduction to Upland Game Birds online learning module and related resources as part of the Wild Ohio Harvest Community at wildohio.gov.



Ohio’s pheasant hunting season is open from Friday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with a daily harvest limit of two birds (males only). No hens (females) may be harvested. Statewide hours for pheasant season are sunrise to sunset.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.