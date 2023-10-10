“Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse Coming Next Saturday, Oct. 14

Not to be confused with the Total Eclipse coming in April 2024!

On Saturday, October 14, 2023 an annular solar eclipse—better known as a Ring Of Fire—will occur within a path that stretches from the north Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. A partial eclipse will be seen from Alaska to Argentina

The ‘ring of fire’ is visible only from within the narrow path that passes through the US, Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. However, the whole the Americas—from Alaska to Argentina—will see a partial eclipse solar eclipse. Just north of the path, Salt Lake City will see 86% of the Sun blocked by the Moon, with Las Vegas at 82%, Dallas at 80% and Denver at 78%. In Los Angeles, it’s 70% while in New York City it’s 23%. A mineral-rich region of northern Ontario, Canada called Ring of Fire will see a 25% partial solar eclipse.

It will be the last “ring of fire” in the US until 2039

Those in the contiguous United States will have to travel to see another ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse after 2023. The next annular solar eclipse visible from the US occurs on June 21, 2039, but only Alaska and northwest Canada will see that one. The US last experienced an annular solar eclipse on May 20, 2012, which was again visible in the US Southwest, though on that occasion was close to sunset. Source: Farmer’s Almanac