“Ring of Remembrance: COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial” Dedication Ceremony

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) recently hosted a dedication ceremony unveiling the “Ring of Remembrance: COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial,” located just outside the entrance of the Donnell Pavilion entrance at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A video encapsulating this dedication ceremony has been made available to the public, for those unable to attend the event. To view this video, please visit the BVHS YouTube channel (by searching keywords “Blanchard Valley Health System”) and/or follow the BVHS corporate social media pages on Facebook (Blanchard Valley Health System and BVHS Experience), Instagram and LinkedIn.

“This memorial is not only important to our health system but also to the community because it is in honor of all of those affected by the pandemic,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “We encourage everyone to take a moment and view this special presentation, as this impactful, special ceremony served as an opportunity for many to grieve, remember, reflect, and honor the many lives forever affected by COVID-19.”

This video features the accounts and personal experiences shared by the presenters at the dedication ceremony, which includes BVHS healthcare providers as well as a family member who lost a loved one and a survivor of COVID-19.