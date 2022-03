The Wood County Engineer’s Office will be closing Napoleon Road between Klotz Road and Campbell Hill Road, beginning Monday, March 14, through Wednesday, March 16, for tree removal ahead of the upcoming roundabout project. The closure will last from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day, then be open at night.

Questions about this closure may be directed to the Wood County Engineer’s Office at 419-354-9060.