Robert “Augie” Allgire, 78, of Bairdstown, passed away at 9:24pm on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. He was born on October 6, 1943, in Bowling Green to the late Eugene Allgire and Virginia (Finch) Bickmyer.





Augie to most, was a 1961 graduate of Elmwood High School. He was an avid Texas holdem player. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, fishing, and tinkering in his garage. He also bowled in numerous leagues over the years and loved watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Ohio State Buckeyes Football. Augie retired from Whirlpool in 2004, after helping open the Findlay plant. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose since 1981. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where he had held the positions of President, Secretary, and Treasurer over the years.



Augie is survived by his spouse, Paula, of 58 years; two sons: Rodney and Kim Allgire of Medina, Ryan and Shelly Allgire of Grand Rapids; four grandchildren: Cassandra, Colton (Emily), Makayla, and Aaron; a brother, Lee Bickmyer; and an uncle, Carl Finch. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-dad Archie Bickmyer; and brother, Maurice Allgire.



It was Robert’s wish to be cremated and the family will be planning a celebration of life this spring. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.