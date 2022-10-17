North Baltimore, Ohio

Robert “Bob” Harris, 66, of Bloomdale, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.



He was born May 2, 1956, in Toledo, to Franklin N. Harris, whom survives him, and Marilyn (Ferguson) Harris.



Bob was a 1974 graduate of 71st High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He went on to proudly serve his country in U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. He married Lori Fogle on Aug. 2, 2008, at their home in Bloomdale and she survives him.



Also surviving are their children, Cami, Nichole, Daryl, Sarah, Bobbie, and Matthew; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Harries of Hayes, Virginia, and Tim (Brenda) Harris of Amhurst, Viriginia; and faithful companions, Snow, Sammy, and Little Bit.



He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Deborah Harris; and great-grandchild, Bray.



There will be no services at his time. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.