Robert E. Dickes, 77, of North Baltimore, died at 8:26 p.m., Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on August 23, 1947, in Findlay to the late Daniel A. and Edith G. (Bish) Dickes. He married Esperanza “Pat” Cortez on July 14, 1984, and she survives.

Robert is also survived by daughters: Kimberly (Brian) Davis of Leipsic, Rebecca (Jason) Grunden of Perrysburg, Monica (John) Newsome of Continental, and Veronica (Timothy) Hallman of Powell; son, Marcos Cruz of Findlay; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and a beloved brother-in-law to many.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Dickes; and his beloved dog, Harley.



Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served our country in the Vietnam War. He retired from Tenneco in Napoleon, and was a former Ohio State Patrolman. He was a member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. Robert enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and was an avid baseball fan.



